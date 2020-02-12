Tracy Carswell and Jared Thompson will face off for the Hoschton City Council seat up for election May 19.
Carswell and Thompson qualified this week for the election to fill the vacated council seat of Hope Weeks. Weeks was forced to resign her post since she is running for mayor in the March 24 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.