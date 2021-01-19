The number of new COVID cases remained high in the Braselton area over the past two weeks.
Braselton’s four-county area has remained above the state average in new cases per 100,000 residents.
Jackson County remains the hardest hit over the past two weeks, with 1,122 new cases. That’s 1,502 new cases per 100,000 residents, which is much higher than the state rate of 868 new cases per 100,000.
Barrow County follows as the second hardest-hit in the area.
Details include:
•State: 684,763 cumulative cases; 11,095 confirmed deaths and 1,265 probable deaths; 94,059 new cases in the last two weeks (868 per 100,000 residents)
•Barrow: 6,324 cumulative cases; 77 confirmed deaths and one probable death; 1,166 new cases in the last two weeks (1,350 per 100,000 residents)
•Gwinnett: 64,769 cumulative cases; 616 confirmed deaths and 42 probable deaths; 10,717 new cases in the last two weeks (1,104 per 100,000 residents)
•Hall: 20,693 cumulative cases; 263 confirmed deaths and 14 probable deaths; 2,525 new cases in the last two weeks (1,224 per 100,000 residents)
•Jackson: 6,545 cumulative cases; 78 confirmed deaths and 10 probable deaths; 1,122 new cases in the last two weeks (1,502 per 100,000 residents)
NGHS NUMBERS
The number of COVID patients at Northeast Georgia Health System remained over 300 this week.
As of Jan. 18, the hospital system was treating 330 positive patients, 85 of whom are at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 705 deaths across the system.
There have been 4,848 patients discharged.
Nearly 3,850 employees at NGHS have received the first dose of the vaccination and 1,639 employees have gotten the second dose.
NGHS reports it has administered 1,545 community vaccines (first dose).
VACCINE
The state is currently in Phase 1a+ of the vaccine rollout, with vaccines available to the following groups:
•healthcare workers
•residents and staff of long-term care facilities
•adults 65-and-older and their caregivers
•law enforcement, firefighters and first responders
Supply is limited and public health departments are scheduling vaccines by appointment only. (Most vaccine distributors across the state also require appointments.)
As of Jan. 18, there have been 423,011 vaccines administered across the state.
Find a vaccine site, including local grocery store pharmacies (Publix, Kroger and Ingles), at https://dph.georgia.gov.
