Carroll Daniel Construction Company recently announced that Tammy Caudell has joined its team as a business development manager.
As business development manager, Caudell’s role at Carroll Daniel will focus on building business opportunities and relationships with companies that relocate or expand into the Southeastern United States. She will play a role in the sustainable growth of the business, diversifying the company’s portfolio and accommodating the construction needs the area is experiencing due to recent economic growth. Caudell will work out of Carroll Daniel Construction’s Gainesville office location.
“We are proud to welcome Tammy to the Carroll Daniel team, and look forward to growing our footprint, extending our services, and building more opportunities with her network and experience,” says Brian Daniel, president of Carroll Daniel Construction. “Tammy has a professional background in economic development and brings a wealth of industry knowledge that will translate well in her new role at Carroll Daniel - especially as it relates to her understanding of state resources and incentives.”
Prior to assuming the role of business development manager, Caudell served as senior project manager for the Georgia Department of Economic Development in Northeast Georgia, where she was responsible for existing industry and regional recruitment projects in Region 2 of the state. During that time, Caudell oversaw more than $1.7 billion in investment to Northeast Georgia.
“This company (Carroll Daniel Construction), the construction industry and the number of businesses relocating and building in Georgia are growing every day. I am eager to leverage my background to enhance the high level of quality service on which Carroll Daniel has earned its outstanding reputation. This role is a natural fit for me. I look forward to working with the team at Carroll Daniel and the communities in which we build,” says Tammy Caudell, Business Development Manager at Carroll Daniel Construction.
Caudell earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and her master of business administration from Brenau University. She is a 2009 graduate of Leadership Georgia and served as a Program Chair for the organization in 2010. Tammy is a member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and earned Georgia Certified Economic Developer (GCED) designation through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government. Caudell resides in Habersham County with her husband, Chan, and two children, Gracie and Smith.
