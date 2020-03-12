Local residents will soon be getting information about participating in the 2020 census.
Most residents will get a notice in the mail starting March 12. The response this year can be done online, by phone or by mail.
The county's local census committee has been working for months to make citizens aware of the impending count. The group, which had booths at local football games and a float in local Christmas parades, will now focus on using social media to remind people to fill out the census form.
Local libraries are also assisting in the census where additional information will be available.
April 1 will be the national Census Day. Data given should record where individuals live as of that date.
Large group settings, such as college campuses, nursing homes, etc. will get on-site visits by census workers during April. Those who don't respond to the census questions by May should get a visit by a census worker to follow up in an effort to make sure everyone is counted.
If you get your mail via a P.O. Box, you're likely to get a home visit.
The online census form will close in August.
Data from the census is used to divvy up state and federal funds and to reapportion political districts at the local, state and federal levels.
The census is mandated in the U.S. Constitution to be done every 10 years.
Although there was a controversy last year over a proposed citizenship question on the census, no such question is actually on the document.
