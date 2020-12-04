The Greater Hall County Chamber of Commerce plans a virtual community forum on COVID-19. Northeast Georgia Health System is partnering with the Chamber for this virtual session, planned Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
The program, "Stay Safe and Healthy: Navigating COVID-19 During the Holidays" is open to the public at no charge. The webinar will include the current COVID-19 status in the community and instructions on how to keep yourself, your business and your family safe and healthy during the holidays.
To join the webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcodeGgqTwiGNVbhGqHyoFOmjvlUgkmhz90
On the program agenda is Dr. Zachary Taylor, Director District 2, Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. John Delzell Jr., Northeast Georgia Medical Center's VP of Medical Education, and Dr. Clifton Hastings, Chief of NGMC's Medical Staff. Officials will discuss COVID-19 spikes locally, testing guidelines and plans for the anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information on Greater Hall Chamber programs and events, call 770-532-6206 or visit GreaterHallChamber.com
