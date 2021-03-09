Traffic improvements could come soon to Chardonnay Trace in Braselton.
The Braselton Town Council voted Monday, March 8, to approve a bid for the project to Pittman Construction.
Traffic, specifically tractor-trailers, has been an issue on Chardonnay Trace at the intersection with Hwy. 53.
Town manager Jennifer Scott updated the council at its March 4 work session, noting the town has been working on the project for about three years.
“It’s been on hold while we’ve waited on the gas company to move their facilities,” said Scott. “And that work is now done.”
Plans include adding a new lane to the road and improving the traffic signal.
The bid totaled $812,723, coming in lower than what the town had budgeted for the project ($1 million).
Scott said the state is paying for improvements to the intersection, including the traffic light.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its March 8 meeting, the council:
•denied a request to waive business license late fees for Dickerson’s Bakery.
•approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to allow the town to acquire rights-of-way on the state’s behalf for the Hwy. 211 widening project.
•approved an amendment to the town’s wastewater capacity allocation ordinance. The move lowers the equivalent dwelling unit rate (the average use of a typical home) from 300 gallons-per-day to 250 gallons-per-day to better match the current average use. The move also increases the town’s one-time tap fee from $3,550 to $3,750.
•approved a conservation subdivision plan for Creek Park, an 80-lot subdivision planned on 47 acres off Ednaville Rd. The property was zoned R-2 in 2007. Approximately 27 acres of open space is planned.
•approved final bids for the town’s civic center project, totaling $2 million for a number of different services related to the project.
