Chas Hardy

--If you are the incumbent, why should you be re-elected? What have you accomplished during your time in office?
From a very early age, I was raised to believe that every person has a civic responsibility to give something back to their community no matter how large or small that act. I feel that being part of the solution is far better than being the problem. In the 11 years I have been in office, I feel that I have demonstrated the ability to solve problems and get things done. I believe I should be re-elected because I have shown an ability to provide leadership to the decision making process for the last 3 terms. There have been a lot of important things Jackson County has accomplished during my time in office. We have seen the completion of a fire training facility, jail, 3 permanent EMS stations, and renovation of the old courthouse in Jefferson. Within the next month, we will have completed the new agriculture facility. We have improved services and expanded all of our county recreation parks and facilities. We provided infrastructure and space for the industrial park where SK Batteries will invest over 2 billion dollars and provide much needed employment opportunities for our community. We have created the Commerce, West Jackson and South Jackson Overlay districts to improve the development standards for commercial development along our most important transportation corridors. We have received over 1 million dollars in federal grants to revitalize and rehabilitate homes and neighborhoods in District 2. There is a lot more that can be listed, but I did not do any of this alone. This was all accomplished by working together with the Board of Commissioners and other local government entities to find creative ways to make them happen.
--The COVID virus has dramatically affected the entire world, including our local community.
If you are the incumbent, how have you responded in your government position to the pandemic and helped the community?
In the beginning, I think everyone was having a hard time trying to grasp the scope of what was happening. As more information became available, we began having discussions as to what measures we could implement to ensure that we could still function as a government and protect our employees and citizens. Locally, discussion started with other communities about their concerns and what possible steps should and could be taken. Days later, Governor Kemp issued his stay at home order statewide. Since that day, we began to self-reflect on how we could serve our citizens safely and efficiently. All departments were still operating at some minimum level and having to have a few employees come in throughout the week to help keep everything operating. Departments were working in shifts so not everyone was in the office at the same time in case there was an exposure to one of the employees. We implemented hazard pay for our first responders and delivered approximately 1300 meals a week to Seniors who were unable to come to the Senior Center because it was closed. During this stay at home order we have taken steps to improve customer service by implementing online registration and payment for fees and licenses. Now that we are back open, citizens will see how we have changed office space and created natural and physical barriers to help protect citizens and employees alike. As we move forward, I feel like Jackson County has actually improved its ability to serve its citizens.
--One of the likely impacts of the virus in the coming year will be to cut revenues coming into local governments. That will likely force some cuts in local government spending. Where would you propose making those cuts and what areas of local government should not be cut?
I feel like the Jackson County government will make it through this better than most. Since our digest is so diversified, we are not reliant on only one source of revenue such as tourism or hospitality. What has long been perceived as a bane in our community by some, distribution centers have now become more important than ever for their role in today’s “new normal.” The continued expansion of SK Batteries and its support companies will all have a positive impact in our community over the next several years also. Our SPLOST revenue has been trending around 25-30 percent over our anticipated collections before this pandemic. Although we will be collecting a lot less over the course of the next foreseeable future, we do have reserves built up on that front to lessen its impact as we continue to put those dollars to work here. As for cuts that might have to be made in the future, it is really hard to determine at this point without knowing how much the digest will end up being affected. Hopefully by mid-summer we should know those numbers. Because we have seen first-hand how important first responders have been during this pandemic, one area that I will not consider cutting is Public Safety.
--What is the most important issue you see that involves the position you are running for?
I feel like the biggest issue that we will continue to face is the growth that is coming to Jackson County. Our only option is to embrace it. To do that, we have to prepare for it with planning and foresight. We have to make sure we build enough roads to handle the traffic in our commercial zones and schools. We need to have utility infrastructure already in place to help guide where we want the growth to go. Another important strategy is to strengthen our building and zoning departments even more to make sure building and zoning codes are being enforced and we are establishing quality development that is meant to withstand the test of time. Let’s face it, Jackson County is a great place to live and work.
--Tell voters a little about yourself and your background:
I have been happily married to my wife Sabrina Hardy for 25 years and we have two children Anna Caroline, 21 and Lambdin, 17. We are all active members of the First Baptist Church of Commerce. I am a lifelong resident of Commerce and Jackson County. Before serving the last 11 years as your County Commissioner, I spent 4 years on the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority. In 2016, I retired from the Commerce Fire Department after 22 years of service at the rank of Captain. I am a graduate of Leadership Jackson and served 10 years on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Jackson County. I am employed by the Commerce City Schools as a teacher, Varsity Football assistant coach and Head Track Coach. I was raised to believe that you serve your community and not vice versa. I have tried to spend my entire adult life helping make Jackson County a great place to live and work. My hopes are to continue serving as your District 2 Commissioner.
