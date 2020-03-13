Chateau Elan has cancelled its St. Patrick's Day Festival originally set Saturday, March 14.
"We would like to emphasize that there have been no cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported at Château Élan," the Braselton resort said in a news release.
Chateau Elan cancelled the event "in an abundance of caution" in light of other major conferences, festivals and sporting event cancellations around the nation. Paddy’s Irish Pub will still be open for business and all hotel guests, along with locals, are welcome to visit during regular hours.
"We ask that all visitors use their best judgement and follow health recommendations as outlined by the CDC," the news release said.
For anyone interested in learning more, visit www.chateauelan.com/event/st-patricks-day-festival-at-paddys-irish-pub/.
Chateau Elan is also increasing its cleaning procedures and hygiene routines across the resort area.
"As the health and safety of our guests and associates is our top priority, we are following the advice issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), as well as the local health authorities and have increased frequency of cleaning procedures, hygiene routines, monitoring and operational protocols, all of which are part of our standard processes and are continually checked to ensure they meet or exceed all CDC guidelines," the news release said.
