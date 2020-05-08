Chateau Elan Team recently announced it will partially reopen on May 21.
"The Chateau Elan team is excited to once again welcome overnight guests and daytrippers to our newly-renovated 3,500 acre destination located just north of Atlanta," the Braselton resort announced.
The following will reopen May 21:
•The Inn
•Marc Restaurant
•Le Petit Cafe
•Winery Tasting Room
•Versailles Bar
(Sarazen's Bar & Grille and the Chateau Elan Golf Club are already open and serving guests.)
Chateau will reopen afternoon tea service, culinary classes and the Spa at Chateau Elan in June "as well as all remaining outlets."
"As always, the health and safety of our guests and associates remains our top priority and we are proud to be going above and beyond all state and health department guidelines to ensure the strictest standards are in place," the resort announced.
