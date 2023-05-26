The Flowery Branch Police Department arrested Calvin Cook, who serves as Cherokee Bluff's girls' high school soccer coach and a Cherokee Bluff Middle School teacher, Friday morning for one count of child molestation, according to a press release from the Hall County School District.
The alleged incident ocurred off-campus, according to the press release.
The school district was made aware of allegations against Cook late in the afternoon on April 24, via the Flowery Branch Police Department. Subsequently, the district placed Cook on leave with pay.
Cook has been with the Hall County School District since Aug. 2018. He teaches physical education at Cherokee Bluff Middle School while also coaching the girls' soccer team at Cherokee Bluff High School.
“The Hall County School District takes these charges seriously and will deal with the situation accordingly,” Hall County Schools Director of Communications Stan Lewis said in the press release.
