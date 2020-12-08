Cherokee Bluff middle and high school students will transition to blended learning this week after an uptick in COVID-19 related absences.
School leaders said the high school has experienced a "significant" number of absences due to positive COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.
"A number of positive cases were reported late in the school day today (Dec. 8), according to a district news release.
District leaders said it's possible that in a limited number of these cases transmission occurred at school.
Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9, Cherokee Bluff High School and Cherokee Bluff Middle School students will be switched over to blended learning. Both schools are transitioning to blended learning due to the shared facility.
Students will have access to all their current classes through CANVAS and will continue their learning from home."
A deep cleaning is planned at the facility on Dec. 9.
District leaders anticipate blended learning to last three days through Friday, Dec. 11.
"We will assess our situation daily and communicate with parents over the weekend whether blended learning should be extended," the news release added.
Meals will be delivered to students along the Cherokee Bluff middle and high school bus routes on Thursday. Buses will depart for delivery between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Students may also pick up meals from school from between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday. For questions concerning meals, call school nutrition at 770-534-1080.
CW DAVIS
CW Davis Middle School is also transitioning to blended learning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, after an increase in staff absences due to positive COVID cases. District leaders expect blended learning to last through Dec. 11.
A deep cleaning at CW Davis was planned Dec. 8.
Meals for rest of the week are being sent home with CW Davis Middle School students on Dec. 8. Families whose students are absent Dec. 8 may call the school and pick up a meal between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more questions concerning meals, call school nutrition at 770-534-1080.
"The Hall County School District apologizes for any inconvenience this decision may cause our families," school leaders said. "We are committed to providing in-person instruction as long as conditions allow us to do so safely and effectively. We will continue to work to that end, and we appreciate our stakeholders’ patience as we navigate through this pandemic."
