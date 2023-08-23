Driver safety for teens will take center stage for an entire day for one South Hall high school campus next week.
A safe driving summit is scheduled for Cherokee Bluff High School students on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school’s 6603 Spout Springs Rd. location.
The five-hour event is being held by the Georgia Department of Transportation in partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation. According to a press release from event organizers, students will learn about the dangers of distracted, impaired and unsafe driving through simulations and discussion.
The summit will feature keynote speakers — including a question-and-answer session with a 24-year-old female crash survivor — in front of over 1,000 students and four 30-minute breakout sessions.
The breakout sessions, with 300 students each, will cover sharing the road with large trucks; safe driving tips and advice from local law enforcement officers; a re-enactment of a teen entering an emergency room trauma bay; and the rehabilitation process for those suffering from brain and spinal cord injuries from impaired or unsafe driving.
The summits are deeply personal for Lutzie 43 Foundation Executive Director Mike Lutzenkirchen, whose son Philip, a star football player at Auburn (who wore No. 43), was killed in an automobile accident in 2014 at age 23.
Lutzenkirchen said the impact of a program like this is hard to quantify.
“You’re always asked what’s the return on investment on something like this, and it’s very difficult to do that because how do you know the crash that didn’t occur because you educated people?” he said.
The Cherokee Bluff summit came together after three of the school’s students attended a Lutzie 43 Foundation summit in February at Lanier Tech and wanted to bring one to Cherokee Bluff’s campus. It will be the organization’s first summit on a high school campus.
Lutzenkirchen said Wednesday’s summit will be the sixth the organization has delivered, with four additional summits scheduled for this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.