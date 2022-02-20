A 10-year-old girl was killed in a residential house fire in Hoschton on Saturday.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called to a residential fire on Skelton Rd. around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.
“The caller advised her 10-year-old daughter was trapped inside a bedroom,” according to the press release. “Deputies arrived at the home to find it fully engulfed in flames. Contact was made with the caller who advised her daughter was still in the bedroom. Deputies attempted to make entry however were unsuccessful due to the smoke and flames. “
Fire personnel arrived on the scene and were able to make entry and located the child. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The caller was taken to Grady Hospital for her injuries.
The names of the girl and her mother have not been released.
The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office, Jackson County Coroner and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.
A GoFundMe has been setup to help pay for the child's funeral expenses. Those wishing to contribute may do so at https://gofund.me/67ac60fb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.