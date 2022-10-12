Christina Brown

Christina Brown 

•Why are you running for office?

I want to be the ears that hear and the voice that acknowledges and addresses the concerns of all citizens of Hoschton, not just a few. Whether listening in council meetings or talking to people out in our community, I have been struck by the expertise, knowledge and creativity of so many. It has left me wondering why we aren’t tapping into that reservoir of wisdom.

