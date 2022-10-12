Christina Brown 

•Why are you running for office?
I want to be the ears that hear and the voice that acknowledges and addresses the concerns of all citizens of Hoschton, not just a few. Whether listening in council meetings or talking to people out in our community, I have been struck by the expertise, knowledge and creativity of so many. It has left me wondering why we aren’t tapping into that reservoir of wisdom.
•What is the most important issue in your race?
In general, the disconnect between the council and the citizenry. Some specifics include traffic, infrastructure and development.
•What in your background makes you best qualified for the position you’re seeking?
Politically? Virtually nothing. I vote every election and attend and participate in city council meetings. That is the extent of my political experience. My personal experiences are what make me “best qualified." I was a middle school teacher for 15 years. I have been a nurse for seven. I finished raising three boys alone, after their father passed away. These and other experiences have shaped me to be a listener, problem solver and communicator.
•Give a brief bio of yourself (work, family, hobbies, etc.)
I currently work as a cardiovascular research nurse full-time, with a part-time job as an interventional radiology nurse. I became a nurse later in life. Before nursing school, I worked in corporate America (computers) for nine years and taught middle school for 15 years. I have three boys that are pretty much grown and very much amazing! I love to travel, whether a day-trip or something more adventurous when time and finances allow. I am passionate about my family and my patients … and I enjoy yard work.
