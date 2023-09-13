Hoschton Baptist Church has approved the sale of land on Sam Freeman Rd. to the West Jackson Fire Department for the site of the agency’s third fire station.
Following a Sept. 10 vote from its members, the church will sell up to seven acres at $50,000 per acre to the department. According to the church, the exact acreage sold will be determined following a survey.
The West Jackson Fire Department’s third fire station would be larger than the department’s Station No. 2 on Ednaville Rd. and house the department’s training facility. Plans also call for space to allow for potential collaborations with Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson County Emergency Management Agency or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The new station isn’t expected for at least five years.
