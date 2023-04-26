Leaders of a church have withdrawn an application to allow a prefabricated metal structure to serve as its new worship center at 3331 Friendship Rd. in South Hall.
Applicant Eugene Kim of Bethel Faith Baptist Church sought a variance from Gateway Corridor Overlay District architectural requirements to allow for the metal building. The Hall County Board of Commissioners accepted the application withdrawal during its April 25 meeting.
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of the church’s application last month with multiple conditions, including a stipulation requiring masonry siding on three sides of the 38-foot metal building, excluding the rear.
A church representative, Joel Kuk, told the planning commission that the congregation opted for a metal building because it would be more sturdy. He said adding facades to the building would burden the small church financially.
Hall County planning staff had recommended denial of the variance, contending that approval would lead to inconsistent development standards in the district.
