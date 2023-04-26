Hall Co.

Leaders of a church have withdrawn an application to allow a prefabricated metal structure to serve as its new worship center at 3331 Friendship Rd. in South Hall.

Applicant Eugene Kim of Bethel Faith Baptist Church sought a variance from Gateway Corridor Overlay District architectural requirements to allow for the metal building. The Hall County Board of Commissioners accepted the application withdrawal during its April 25 meeting.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.