The City of Hoschton has announced qualifying for Nov. 7 special elections to fill its mayoral vacancy and an empty council seat — both of which have terms that won’t expire until 2026.
Special election qualifying will run from Aug. 7 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m.
The qualifying fee for mayor is $360, and the council seat is $180. Those interested in running for mayor or the city council post can pick up a qualifying packet at city hall during qualifying times.
Former Mayor Lauren O’Leary resigned on July 5 due to a family move away from Hoschton, while former councilman Scott Mims stepped down in March, citing family and professional reasons.
In addition to those special elections, the city will have standard elections in November for three other seats whose terms expire in 2024, giving Hoschton five council races. Up for grabs in those races are the seats of Tracy Carswell, who said he won’t seek re-election; Debbie Martin, who won a council seat in 2022 to fill the unexpired term of Shantwon Astin; and the former seat of Adam Ledbetter, who stepped down in February to devote attention to his son’s kidney transplant.
The qualifying details for these races will be identical to those of the two special elections.
