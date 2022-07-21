The City of Hoschton, which currently levies no property taxes, is proposing a millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners, according to a notice released on July 21.
The city council will take public input the proposed millage rate with three hearings at the Hoschton Train Depot at 4272 Hwy. 53. The first is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., the second at Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and the third, also on Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.
According to the notice released by the city, the proposed tax increase for a homesteaded property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $420 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $315.
The proposal comes after the Jackson County Board of Commissioners in June discussed approving a contract with the city to collect property taxes for the town.
This story will be updated.
