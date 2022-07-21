Depot and Water Tower

The City of Hoschton, which currently levies no property taxes, is proposing a millage rate of 3.5 mills on property owners, according to a notice released on July 21.

The city council will take public input the proposed millage rate with three hearings at the Hoschton Train Depot at 4272 Hwy. 53. The first is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 6 p.m., the second at Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. and the third, also on Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.

