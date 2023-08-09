Hoschton leaders have proposed a millage rate of 2.954 to fund its Fiscal Year 2024 budget that will be finalized in December.
The city council plans to set its millage rate at its Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. voting session.
The 2.954 rate meets the rollback rate required to avoid a tax increase. Last year’s millage rate was 3.5.
The new rate will produce an estimated $1 million in property tax revenue.
Hoschton, after years of not levying taxes, introduced a property tax in 2022. Among the reasons cited for the tax was to help fund the city’s growing police department — which now has four offices — and pay for road improvements.
