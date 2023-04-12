Larry's Garage 2

Hoschton officials look to present a plan next month regarding the future of the former Larry's Garage property in downtown Hoschton. The city owns the property, thought it attempted to sell it in December. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Hoschton City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the city is still working towards a city market-type plan for the former Larry’s Garage property on Broad St. despite the city’s sale of the property falling through.

The project came up at Monday’s DDA meeting after a resident asked about the property.

