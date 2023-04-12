Hoschton City Manager Jennifer Kidd-Harrison said the city is still working towards a city market-type plan for the former Larry’s Garage property on Broad St. despite the city’s sale of the property falling through.
The project came up at Monday’s DDA meeting after a resident asked about the property.
The city has envisioned a Ponce market-type development in reference to the popular market in Atlanta.
“We’re still working on that vision of the market,” Kidd-Harrison said.
Kidd-Harrison said a deal to sell the city-owned structure to a buyer with a similar vision for a restaurant and retail market did not materialize. The city purchased the building in May 2022 for $900,000 before accepting a bid in December to sell the land to Cole Hudgens for $950,000.
But with that purchase no longer an option, the city looks to have a plan to present within a month about the future of the building.
“We can’t go too much into it, but there’s something is coming,” Mayor Lauren O’Leary said at the meeting.
