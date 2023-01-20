According to a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) official, clearing work for the first phase of the much-anticipated Hwy. 211 widening project in Braselton could start on Jan. 30.
“Actual clearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 30 after the erosion precautions are in place,” Georgia DOT District 1 Communications Officer Elizabeth C. Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the DOT could move materials into the area as early as next week. The clearing will begin at Tuscany Dr., going toward I-85. The estimated $29.6 million project will widen Hwy. 211 from Tuscany Dr. to the I-85 northbound ramp terminals.
North of Tour de France Dr., the project will provide a four-lane urban section with a 20-foot-wide raised median and 10-foot-wide side path on the east side of Hwy. 211.
The project will also add multi-lane roundabouts on Hwy. 211 at its intersection with the I-85 southbound ramp and at Tour de France Dr./Braselton Parkway Extension.
Additionally, the project will construct the first phase of the Braselton Parkway Extension. This first phase will run about halfway to the Mulberry River. This project will eventually connect Hwy. 211 to the existing Braselton Parkway at Jesse Cronic Road.
Phase I construction is anticipated to take roughly 15 months, depending on utility relocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.