Road work 2

According to a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) official, clearing work for the first phase of the much-anticipated Hwy. 211 widening project in Braselton could start on Jan. 30.

“Actual clearing is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 30 after the erosion precautions are in place,” Georgia DOT District 1 Communications Officer Elizabeth C. Johnson said.

