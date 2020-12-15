Don Clerici was elected chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education at the board's Dec. 14 meeting.
Clerici was elected to the BOE in 2018 and has served since January 2019.
He represents a district on the west side of Jackson County where the school system is being slammed with growth and where a new high school will open next fall.
The BOE has a tradition of rotating its board chairmanships among members every couple of years. Clerici replaces Lynn Wheeler, who was elected vice-chairman of the BOE for 2021.
The board also honored outgoing BOE member Michael Cronic at its Dec. 14 meeting. Cronic is retiring from the board after 13 years of service. He will be replaced Jan. 1 by Rob Johnson who was elected to the post earlier this year.
In the coming years, the system's board districts will likely undergo a significant change as the 2020 census data become available. The board districts will have to be redrawn, a move that will shift the balance of power on the board from the East Jackson area to West Jackson where the population has exploded since 2010.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its Dec. 14 meeting, the BOE:
• approved a clean-up of its SPLOST resolution, which will now go back before the county's board of elections to call for a March 16 referendum. The elections board tabled action on the resolution due to a typo. One elections board member also voiced opposition to the SPLOST vote in general.
• reviewed a job description for a system public relations officer for final action slated at its January board meeting.
• approved technology equipment for the system's new high school from 1 Accord Technologies.
• moved its annual superintendent evaluation to the board's January meeting.
