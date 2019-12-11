Hoschton council member Jim Cleveland has resigned.
Cleveland, who would have faced a recall election Jan. 14, resigned Tuesday, Dec. 10, after press time. Cleveland and Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly have faced significant criticism since May after Kenerly was accused of not including the resume of a candidate for city administrator because he is black and she didn’t know if the city was “ready for that.” In a news story, Cleveland defended Kenerly and expressed his views against interracial relationships.
The Hoschton City Council is expected to consider Cleveland’s resignation and filling the position of mayor pro tem at a special meeting Dec. 11.
