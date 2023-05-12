Hall County Sheriff's Office

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is working with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign running May 15 through Memorial Day holiday weekend.

During this period, HCSO will join the statewide effort enforcing Georgia’s seat belt and child passenger safety laws in hopes of preventing traffic accident fatalities.

Locations

