The Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is working with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt enforcement campaign running May 15 through Memorial Day holiday weekend.
During this period, HCSO will join the statewide effort enforcing Georgia’s seat belt and child passenger safety laws in hopes of preventing traffic accident fatalities.
Georgia law requires all front seat passengers in all vehicles to wear a seat belt, all children between 8 and 15 to wear a seat belt when riding in the front and back seat and for children ages 7 and under to ride in child safety seat that is recommended by the manufacturer based on height and weight of the child.
“One of the most difficult things for law enforcement officers is investigating a traffic crash where the victim or victims likely would have survived had they been wearing a seat belt,” HCSO Traffic Unit Sergeant Jeremy Cooksey said. “One of many reasons to buckle up is your family and friends. Vehicles can be repaired or replaced, but lives cannot.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that 1,786 people died in traffic crashes in Georgia last year, which is an approximately 20 percent increase over a five-year period when 1,505 people were killed in traffic crashes in the state in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.