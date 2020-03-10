Rep. Doug Collins, whose district includes Jackson County, was exposed to a man who tested positive for Coronavirus COVID-19 at a recent conservative conference in Washington D.C.
Collins issued a statement March 9 saying that CPAC organizers had found a photo of Collins with the man.
"While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution," Collins said. "I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate.”
Collins is at least the third member of Congress who is known to have been exposed to the man during the CPAC conference.
