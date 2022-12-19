Two local women sought a way to spread some holiday cheer around Hoschton, and a large Christmas meal chock full of comfort foods was the answer.
Spearheaded by Debbie Martin and Stevie Ledbetter, a free dinner is planned for Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. Those in Jackson County in need of a meal or alone for the holidays are invited to eat.
Martin said she and Ledbetter both wanted to extend a helping hand to families during the Christmas season.
“She (Ledbetter) is all about family and children, and I am as well,” said Martin, a newly-elected Hoschton City Council member who lives in Cresswind. “That’s my main focus in life is helping families and children.”
Reservations will be taken up to the day of the event.
The dinner grew out of an idea from Ledbetter to hold a toy drive. But with city staff and police already handling that, the two settled on a holiday dinner.
“And it took off from there,” Martin said.
She said the meal received strong backing from the Cresswind community after she shared the details on Facebook. Most of the meals being prepared are coming from volunteers in Cresswind-Twin Lakes.
“I have so many people reaching out to cook meals,” said Martin, who noted that other Hoschton residents have also stepped up with volunteer efforts.
Martin said a team of about 35 residents is coordinating the meal.
“It’s taken a life of its own,” Martin said.
As for the meal, the menu includes pasta and meatballs, pork tenderloin, herbed chicken, turkey breast and whole-beef tenderloin. Martin added that there will be “vegetables and casseroles galore,” along with salads, desserts and drinks.
The event will include a “blessing table” of donated toys, clothes and goods.
“So people that come and need something, they can just take it,” Martin said.
Though she’s never coordinated a community holiday meal, Martin’s career as a project manager had her bringing people together constantly.
“That’s what I love to do, and that’s what Stevie loves to do,” Martin said.
Regardless of the size of Friday’s event, Martin said more holiday dinners like this are in store.
“We’re going to do it every year,” she said. “The community has been really great to volunteer.”
Those wanting to make a reservation for Friday’s dinner can text 706-605-0977 to notify organizers of the size of their party.
“I just want them to come and feel comfortable in coming,” Martin said. “We want families or single, it doesn’t matter your situation. Come and enjoy a meal with us.”
