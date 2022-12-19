Holiday meal

A holiday dinner is planned for the Hoschton depot on Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-8 p.m.

Two local women sought a way to spread some holiday cheer around Hoschton, and a large Christmas meal chock full of comfort foods was the answer.

Spearheaded by Debbie Martin and Stevie Ledbetter, a free dinner is planned for Friday, Dec. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. Those in Jackson County in need of a meal or alone for the holidays are invited to eat.

