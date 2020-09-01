Jackson County Commissioner Ralph Richardson Jr. was injured after being thrown from a horse in Colorado.
Richardson was taken to a hospital and later learned he had a lacerated kidney and was flown to a trauma center for treatment, according to a social media post from his wife, Becky Richardson, who added the kidney had stopped bleeding.
R. Richardson represents the West Jackson area on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.