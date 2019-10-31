The Association County Commissioners of Georgia recently honored two Jackson County officials for completing requirements in the Lifelong Learning Academy. Recipients were presented with their achievement certificates during the 2019 Legislative Leadership Conference at The Classic Center in Athens-Clarke County.
Commissioner Ralph Richardson Jr. was honored for successfully completing the requirements for both economic and community development and intergovernmental relations. Commissioner James (Jim) Hix was honored for completing the county operations and management, intergovernmental relations and public safety specialty tracks.
For more than two decades, ACCG and the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia have worked in concert to provide continuing education and training opportunities for county officials through a leadership development program now known as the ACCG Lifelong Learning Academy. County officials work to complete core certification requirements and can then choose from the course options in several specialty tracks, such as intergovernmental relations and disaster and emergency preparedness.
“Since its inception, the Lifelong Learning Academy has provided Georgia’s county officials with the tools and resources to help move their communities forward,” stated Dave Wills, ACCG executive director. “Thanks to our long-standing relationship with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, we have been able to offer relevant course material that our members can take back to their respective communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.