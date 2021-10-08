Braselton’s Medieval Faire ahead Oct. 9-10
Braselton’s Medieval Faire will be held on the town green on Oct. 9 and 10. The event is free to attend and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
“Attendees will experience living history demonstrations including examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture from the 11th century Battle of Hastings to the start of The Tudors’ Reign in the 15th century. The event will also include hands-on demonstrations and a variety of vendors,” said Braselton tourism director Nikki Perry.
Presentations currently scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 (same schedule both days):
•12 p.m. – A Muse of Fire: English Language from Medieval to Modern
•2 p.m. – Time in a Battle: Arms and Armor of the Battle
of Hastings
•4 p.m. – Shakespeare’s Soldiers: Arms and Armor of Shakespeare’s History Plays The Town of Braselton has invited the director of History Now (www.history-now.org), Ken Johnston, and his groupof historians and reenactors to hold two events on the Town
Green: Oct 9 and 10, A Medieval Faire presenting the Battle of Hastings; and Nov. 27 and 28, A Renaissance Faire presenting the De Soto Exhibition visit https://www.visitbraselton.com/ for more information.
Red Cross plans blood drive Oct. 13
The American Red Cross plans a blood drive on Oct. 13 at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr., Hoschton.
The blood drive will be held from 2-7 p.m.
Braselton Zombie 5K run ahead Oct. 16
The Town of Braselton will host its annual Zombie 5K run Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:30 a.m. downtown.
Awards will be given to the top female and male runner, as well as top in each age category. There’s also an award “for the best zombie runner,” according to organizers. This
race is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event and benefits the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
Soul Purpose Band to play
Braselton Town Green Oct. 16
The Soul Purpose Band will play a concert on the Braselton Town Green Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7-10 p.m.
Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Traditions of Braselton music festival,
‘Sheila Fest,’ set for Oct. 16
This year’s Sheila Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, on the event lawn at Traditions of Braselton.
Kids 15-and-under will be admitted for free, but for everyone else, tickets are $20 when pre-ordered online at SheilaFest.com or $30 at the gate.
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
scheduled for Oct. 22-24
The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 126 Harrison St.
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 24.
For more information, call 706-824-7204.
Library Friends to hold board meeting Nov. 4
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton-West Jackson Library.
If you have questions, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year’s ‘Bon Voyage’ theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Tickets and pricing will be all-inclusive, with details to be
released in early August.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Braselton Farmers Market continues fall schedule
The Braselton Farmers Market fall schedule will continue with market dates on Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m.
The market is held at the Braselton Brothers store lower patio along Davis St.
Stargazing events continue
at Chateau Elan through December
Chateau Elan is hosting guided stargazing events on selected dates through Dec. 11, according to the winery and resort’s website.
Event dates are set to correspond with the monthly moon cycle and other celestial phenomenon. Sessions are approximately an hour long, take place shortly after sunset and are
weather/cloud dependent.
“Guests should meet (the) stargazing instructor in front of the winery for evening stargazing,” the website stated. “All members of the family are welcome and are invited to come learn about the wonders of outer space. The event will begin with a short intro into stargazing, a brief walkthrough of the equipment, and an overview of the lunar subjects guests will be viewing. Questions are encouraged at any time.”
Here is the stargazing schedule through December:
•Oct. 13: first quarter moon
•Nov. 11: first quarter moon
•Nov. 19: partial-lunar eclipse
•Dec. 11: first-quarter moon
For more information, go to www.chateauelan.com/activities.
