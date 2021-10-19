Upcoming events around Braselton and Hoschton include:
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
scheduled for Oct. 22-24
The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 126 Harrison St.
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 24.
For more information, call 706-824-7204.
White Plains announces Oct. 24 singing
White Plains Baptist Church plans a fourth Sunday singing on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
The Inspirations will perform.
Attendees are welcome to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Halloween Golf Cart Parade
comes to Braselton LifePath
Braselton is celebrating Halloween this year with its first annual PathParade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Attendants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts and dress up. The parade will leave Ace Hardware at 10 a.m. and travel along the Braselton LifePath. The parade will end at the Primrose School of Braselton for a Trunk ‘n Treat party.
Trunk ‘n Treat will include:
•10 prizes will be awarded for top decorated golf carts and costumes participating parked golf carts will give out candy to trick or treaters
•a decorated Braselton Trolley will be parked for photo ops
•Juke ‘n Jive Creamery’s ice cream truck will be selling desserts
•Primrose will have an activity for kids
•a festive fall display for photos will be set up in front of Primrose
local businesses will be in tents giving out candy
Several businesses will have Halloween festivities set up along the path throughout the day.
The event is sponsored by the Buy Local Braselton program and prizes are sponsored by the Braselton Community Improvement District (CID).
Church on the Hill announces fall festival Oct. 31
The Church on the Hill will host its 2021 fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home in Hoschton.
This free event will feature trunk-or-treat, fall festival games, inflatables, pumpkin carving of the "Greatest Story Ever Told," cake walks, a free hot dog supper, s'mores and more.
Preregister at www.hill.church/fall-festival/ for your wristband online to avoid the lines at the check-in booth.
For more information, call 706-654-3205 or email info@hill.church
Lawson Funeral Home is located at 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton.
Library Friends to hold board meeting Nov. 4
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton-West Jackson Library.
If you have questions, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
Team Ezra Roar-N-Run set for Nov. 6 in Braselton
The Team Ezra Roar-N-Run 5K and one-mile fun run is set for Nov. 6 in downtown Braselton. The one-mile run is set for 7:45 a.m., while the 5K begins at 8 p.m.
Race packet pick up is set for Friday, Nov. 5 between 5-7 p.m. at the Braselton Town Green at 9924 Davis St. or Saturday, Nov. 6 before the race, starting at 7:15 a.m.
Both races begin at the lower patio of the Braselton Brothers Store.
Awards will be presented to both the top overall male and female runners, as well as the top-three runners in each age group.
Team Ezra supports Ezra King, a 5-year-old Jackson County native who is battling a brain tumor. Funds raised will support his medical expenses.
For more information, go to Team Ezra Road-N-Run Facebook page.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year’s ‘Bon Voyage’ theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Tickets and pricing will be all-inclusive, with details to be released in early August.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Braselton Fall Farmers Market has one more date
The Braselton Farmers Market fall schedule will host its final date on Nov. 19. The market will run from 4-7 p.m. and will be held at the Braselton Brothers store lower patio along Davis St.
