Renaissance faire set
for Nov. 27-28 in downtown Braselton
A Renaissance faire is scheduled for Braselton on the town green on Nov. 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Don your finest tunic and bring the family to the Town Green a weekend filled with living history presented by History Now,” organizers said.
On both days, a presentation of The De Soto Expedition of 1540 is set for 1 p.m. and a presentation of Bartram’s Travels of the 1770s is scheduled for 3 p.m. For more information on History Now, go to http://www.history-now.org.
White Plains plans fourth Sunday singing
White Plains Baptist Church will host its fourth Sunday singing on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
Living Faith Quartet will perform, along with special guest Gerald Sweatman. White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Braselton’s Cravin’ Bacon Walk ahead Dec. 2
Braselton’s second annual Cravin’ Bacon Walk is set for Dec. 2 from 4-9 p.m. in downtown Braselton.
Each ticket holder will receive a map of locations to pick up bacon-related food items from participating businesses. All walkers will also be eligible for a bacon-themed gift basket drawing to be held the following day.
Tickets cost $35 per person and each participant must be at least 16 years old.
VIP tickets cost $65 and include access to bourbon sampling rooms. A souvenir tasting glass is included. VIP ticket holders must be 21 years old.
Organizers said there no refunds are available, and the event will be held regardless of weather. Tickets are available for purchase at visitbraseltoncom.ticketleap.com/cravin-bacon-walk/.
Hoschton UMC plans
chili/chicken stew sale
Hoschton United Methodist Church plans its annual chili/chicken stew sale on Dec. 4 from 12-4 p.m.
The cost is $7 per quart.
Attendees are asked to bring a box or cooler to transport the quart containers.
Hoschton UMC is located at 12 Mulberry St.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December (during which there is one market), from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Hoschton’s first-ever Jingle Mingle
set for Dec. 10
Hoschton will host its first-ever Jingle Mingle holiday event Dec. 10 from 4-8 p.m. The date has been changed from Dec. 11.
The event, which will take place in downtown Hoschton, will include a storefront decoration contest, caroling and the lighting of a Christmas tree. Festivities will begin at city's depot.
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com.
The event is being coordinated by the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority.
Historical Society to meet
Dec. 14 in Jefferson
The Jackson County Historical Society will meet at 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Jackson County Historical Courthouse, located at 85 Washington Street in Jefferson.
Joel Logan, Geographic Information System Director with Jackson County government, will provide an update on two new parks coming to Jackson County, archeological studies performed in Jackson County and a new artifact display.
