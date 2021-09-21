Upcoming events around Braselton and Hoschton include:
Braselton Pooches in the Parkset for Sept. 25
Braselton will host its Sixth Annual Pooches in the Park event Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Braselton Park on Harrison St.
“Sit, stay and play with us in downtown Braselton,” organizers said.
Braselton Library announces Sept. events
The Braselton Library is offering September activities for its younger patrons.
Storytimes, designed for age-specific audiences, are presented Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. A special “Lightning Bug Story time” is presented Thursdays at 6 p.m. and children are invited to wear their pjs, bring a favorite stuffed animal and listen to a bedtime story. Another special event, “Read to Zeke,” is presented on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. as Zeke, a certified therapy dog, “loves to hear books read aloud,” according to organizers.
The library is located at 15 Brassie Lane in historic downtown Braselton. Call 706-654-1992 for additional information.
Hoschton Baptist plans Gold Star Tribute Wall
Hoschton Baptist Church is hosting the Gold Star Tribute Wall on Saturday, Sept. 25. The community is invited to come and see this memorial to the fallen soldiers since Desert Storm.
Hoschton Baptist Church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton. For more information, call 706-654-8415.
The pastor is the Rev. Cory Sexton.
White Plains plans Sept. 26 singing
White Plains Baptist Church plans a fourth Sunday night singing on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. Gary Day will perform.
The church is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Picnic with the police scheduled
for Sept. 28 in Braselton
The public is invited to the Braselton Police Department’s Picnic with the Police event on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. on the Braselton Town Green at 9924 Davis St.
All food and drinks will be provided. The event will include a bounce house for children. Police cars and West Jackson Fire Department trucks will also be on display.
Braselton Library friends hosting book sale
The Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library are hosting its semi-annual book sale Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building in the historic downtown.
“We expect another huge turnout for the sale,“ sale coordinator, June McRae said. “Used hardbacks and paperbacks and other items will be stocked and available.”
Friends of the Braselton-West Jackson Library is a volunteer support organization supporting the library’s holdings and programs. For additional information, call 404-245-0725.
Hoschton Fall Festival set for Oct. 1-3
The Hoschton Fall Festival is slated for Oct. 1-3. A barbecue cook off is scheduled for Oct. 1-2. The fall festival parade will be held Oct. 2.
Braselton’s Medieval Faire coming up Oct. 9-10
Braselton’s Medieval Faire will be held on the town green on Oct. 9 and 10. The event is free to attend and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.
“Attendees will experience living history demonstrations including examples of daily life, cooking, music, the arms, armor and martial culture from the 11th century Battle of Hastings to the start of The Tudors’ Reign in the 15th century. The event will also include hands-on demonstrations and a variety of vendors,” said Braselton tourism director Nikki Perry.
Presentations currently scheduled for Oct. 9 and 10 (same schedule both days):
12 p.m. – A Muse of Fire: English Language from Medieval to Modern
2 p.m. – Time in a Battle: Arms and Armor of the Battle of Hastings
4 p.m. – Shakespeare’s Soldiers: Arms and Armor of Shakespeare’s History Plays
The Town of Braselton has invited the director of History Now (www.history-now.org), Ken Johnston, and his group of historians and reenactors to hold two events on the Town Green: Oct 9 and 10, A Medieval Faire presenting the Battle of Hastings; and Nov. 27 and 28, A Renaissance Faire presenting the De Soto Exhibition
Visit https://www.visitbraselton.com/ for more information.
Braselton Zombie 5K run ahead Oct. 16
The Town of Braselton will host its annual Zombie 5K run Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:30 a.m. downtown.
Awards will be given to the top female and male runner, as well as top in each age category. There’s also an award “for the best zombie runner,” according to organizers. This race is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event and benefits the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
Soul Purpose Band to play
Braselton Town Green Oct. 16
The Soul Purpose Band will play a concert on the Braselton Town Green Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7-10 p.m.
Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
scheduled for Oct. 22-24
The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 126 Harrison St.
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 24.
For more information, call 706-824-7204.
Library Friends to hold board meeting Nov. 4
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton-West Jackson Library.
If you have questions, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year’s ‘Bon Voyage’ theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Tickets and pricing will be all-inclusive, with details to be released in early August.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Braselton Farmers Market continues fall schedule
The Braselton Farmers Market fall schedule will continue with market dates on Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m.
The market is held at the Braselton Brothers store lower patio along Davis St.
Stargazing events continue
at Chateau Elan through December
Chateau Elan is hosting guided stargazing events on selected dates through Dec. 11, according to the winery and resort’s website.
Event dates are set to correspond with the monthly moon cycle and other celestial phenomenon. Sessions are approximately an hour long, take place shortly after sunset and are weather/cloud dependent.
“Guests should meet (the) stargazing instructor in front of the winery for evening stargazing,” the website stated. “All members of the family are welcome and are invited to come learn about the wonders of outer space. The event will begin with a short intro into stargazing, a brief walkthrough of the equipment, and an overview of the lunar subjects guests will be viewing. Questions are encouraged at any time.”
Here is the stargazing schedule through December:
•Sept. 13: first-quarter moon
•Oct. 8: Draconid-meteor shower
•Oct. 13: first quarter moon
•Nov. 11: first quarter moon
•Nov. 19: partial-lunar eclipse
•Dec. 11: first-quarter moon
For more information, go to www.chateauelan.com/activities.
