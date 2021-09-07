Upcoming events around Braselton and Hoschton include:
Second Braselton Wine Walk
scheduled for Sept. 9
A second Braselton Downtown Wine Walk is planned for Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
The walk is approximately 1.5 miles. Walkers must be 21 years old and will need to show identification. Check-in on the day of the event will be held from 4:45-6 p.m.
“At each sipping station, businesses will welcome walkers with a different wine sample paired perfectly with a fabulous food bite – some provided by Braselton’s finest restaurants,” town leaders said. “Walkers completing the walk, will be entered into a gift certificate drawing.”
Car show and playground fundraiser set for Sept. 11
Hoschton Baptist Church is hosting a car show and playground fundraiser Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church is located at 380 Sam Freeman Rd.
Braselton fall farmers
market set for Sept. 17
Braselton’s fall farmers market is set for Friday, Sept. 17. The market will run from 4-7 p.m. on the patio of the Braselton Brothers Store on Davis Street.
Additional fall farmers market dates are Oct. 15 and Nov. 19.
For more information, go to at https://www.facebook.com/BraseltonFarmersMarket/
Fly Betty Band to play
Braselton town green Sept. 18
The Fly Betty Band will play a concert on the Braselton town green Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Concerts on the Town Green series.
“Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for the best seats on the green,” organizers said.
Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Tour de la Charcuterie tasting event
being held in Braselton on Sept. 18
Braselton to celebrate Georgia Charcuterie at Sept. 18 event
Braselton is celebrating its French cultural influences with a unique foodie event. Tour de la Charcuterie Braselton offers two hours of unlimited tastings of locally sourced charcuterie, which includes cured meats and accompanying cheese, bread and produce.
This first-year event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 18, at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
Tasting sessions are 12-2 p.m. or 3-5 p.m., and tickets are $65 per person. Space is limited and attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets early.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old to participate in the event, and a valid ID will be required at check in. Masks are not required, but attendees are encouraged to follow current CDC guidelines. Tickets are available at https://www.visitbraselton.com/post/tour-de-la-charcuterie.
Ticketholders will “explore new tastes, discover local products, and learn how to create pairings as they meander through tasting stations,” according to organizers. Chateau Elan Winery & Resort, Hit's Tap Room and Farm2Cocktail will offer wine, craft beer and cocktail tastings. In addition to food and drink samples, participants will each receive a take-home charcuterie board, learn to make arrangements from the experts, and can purchase sampled products made or grown in Georgia.
“Chateau Elan Winery & Resort and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta have put Braselton on the map for travelers from around the world, and both of those attractions have French roots. What better way to celebrate that heritage than with charcuterie, which was born in 15th century France?” Braselton Tourism Director Nikki Perry said. “Charcuterie literally refers to cured meats, but the Americanized meaning includes any array of foods artfully arranged on a board. Everyone will be able to find something to enjoy at Tour de la Charcuterie.”
Free dentistry day announced in Braselton
A free dentistry day at Dental Care of Braselton has been announced for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All patients will receive a free cleaning or extraction. Those interested are asked to call and schedule a time.
Dental Care of Braselton is located at 2625 Old Winder Hwy., Suite G. For more information, call 678-859-2681.
Braselton Pooches in the Park
set for Sept. 25
Braselton will host its Sixth Annual Pooches in the Park event Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Braselton Park on Harrison St.
“Sit, stay and play with us in downtown Braselton,” organizers said.
Picnic with the police scheduled for Sept. 28 in Braselton
The public is invited to the Braselton Police Department’s Picnic with the Police event on Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. on the Braselton Town Green at 9924 Davis St.
All food and drinks will be provided. The event will include a bounce house for children. Police cars and West Jackson Fire Department trucks will also be on display.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot.
The market will run through Dec. 9.
Hoschton Fall Festival
set for Oct. 1-3
The Hoschton Fall Festival is slated for Oct. 1-3. A barbecue cook off is scheduled for Oct. 1-2. The fall festival parade will be held Oct. 2. To apply to be a vendor, go to cityofhoschton.net and look under the tab across the top labeled “2021 events.”
Braselton Zombie 5K run
ahead Oct. 16
The Town of Braselton will host its annual Zombie 5K run Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:30 a.m. downtown.
Awards will be given to the top female and male runner, as well as top in each age category. There’s also an award “for the best zombie runner,” according to organizers. This race is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event and benefits the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
Soul Purpose Band to play
Braselton Town Green Oct. 16
The Soul Purpose Band will play a concert on the Braselton Town Green Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7-10 p.m.
Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
scheduled for Oct. 22-24
The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 126 Harrison St.
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 24.
For more information, call 706-824-7204.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest
scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year's 'Bon Voyage' theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Tickets and pricing will be all-inclusive, with details to be released in early August.
Stargazing events continue
at Chateau Elan through December
Chateau Elan is hosting guided stargazing events on selected dates through Dec. 11, according to the winery and resort’s website.
Event dates are set to correspond with the monthly moon cycle and other celestial phenomenon. Sessions are approximately an hour long, take place shortly after sunset and are weather/cloud dependent.
“Guests should meet (the) stargazing instructor in front of the winery for evening stargazing,” the website stated. “All members of the family are welcome and are invited to come learn about the wonders of outer space. The event will begin with a short intro into stargazing, a brief walkthrough of the equipment, and an overview of the lunar subjects guests will be viewing. Questions are encouraged at any time.”
Here is the stargazing schedule through December:
•Sept. 13: first-quarter moon
•Oct. 8: Draconid-meteor shower
•Oct. 13: first quarter moon
•Nov. 11: first quarter moon
•Nov. 19: partial-lunar eclipse
•Dec. 11: first-quarter moon
For more information, go to www.chateauelan.com/activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.