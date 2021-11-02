Braselton Woman's Club to hear from Legion Commander
The Braselton Woman's Club plans its next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at noon. Joe Ruttar, Commander of American Legion Post 56, will be the guest speaker.
"We look forward to his interesting program about Veterans Day," organizers said.
Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch and beverage.
The group will meet at the La Quinta Inn at 200 Kaival Lane, Braselton.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
Library Friends to hold board meeting Nov. 4
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton-West Jackson Library.
If you have questions, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
Team Ezra Roar-N-Run set for Nov. 6 in Braselton
The Team Ezra Roar-N-Run 5K and one-mile fun run is set for Nov. 6 in downtown Braselton. The one-mile run is set for 7:45 a.m., while the 5K begins at 8 p.m.
Race packet pick up is set for Friday, Nov. 5 between 5-7 p.m. at the Braselton Town Green at 9924 Davis St. or Saturday, Nov. 6 before the race, starting at 7:15 a.m.
Both races begin at the lower patio of the Braselton Brothers Store.
Awards will be presented to both the top overall male and female runners, as well as the top-three runners in each age group.
Team Ezra supports Ezra King, a 5-year-old Jackson County native who is battling a brain tumor. Funds raised will support his medical expenses.
For more information, go to Team Ezra Road-N-Run Facebook page.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year’s ‘Bon Voyage’ theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Red Cross announces area blood drives
The American Red Cross plans several upcoming blood drives in the area including:
•Jefferson — Nov. 11 from 12-5 p.m. at Traditions of Braselton, 1665 Traditions Way
•Braselton — Nov. 12 from 1-6 p.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Hwy. 53
•Hoschton — Nov. 16 from 2-7 p.m. at The Meeting House, 5615 Grand Reunion Dr.
•Hoschton — Nov. 22 from 2-7 p.m. at Celebration Church, 5560 Thompson Mill Rd.
Celebrate the Holidays in Braselton event set for Nov. 20
The Town of Braselton will hold a day-long holiday celebration downtown on Nov. 20. The event will include a 10:30 a.m. parade, festival on the town green and activities throughout downtown and concludes with the annual lighting of the tree.
Those wanting to participate in the parade must register by Saturday, Nov. 6. The entry fee is free. The parade theme is "Candy Christmas." For more information, contact Nikki Perry at nperry@braselton.net or at 678-333-1279.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Braselton Fall Farmers Market has one more date
The Braselton Farmers Market fall schedule will host its final date on Nov. 19. The market will run from 4-7 p.m. and will be held at the Braselton Brothers store lower patio along Davis St.
Tickets on sale for Braselton’s Dec. 2 Cravin’ Bacon Walk
Tickets are now on sale for Braselton’s second annual Cravin’ Bacon Walk set for Dec. 2 from 4-9 p.m. in downtown Braselton.
Each ticket holder will receive a map of locations to pick up bacon-related food items from participating businesses. All walkers will also be eligible for a bacon-themed gift basket drawing to be held the following day.
Tickets cost $35 per person and each participant must be at least 16 years old. VIP tickets cost $65 and include access to bourbon sampling rooms. A souvenir tasting glass is included. VIP ticket holders must be 21 years old.
Organizers said there no refunds are available, and the event will be held regardless of weather. Tickets are available for purchase at visitbraseltoncom.ticketleap.com/cravin-bacon-walk/.
