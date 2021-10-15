Upcoming events around Braselton and Hoschton include:
Braselton Zombie 5K run ahead Oct. 16
The Town of Braselton will host its annual Zombie 5K run Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8:30 a.m. downtown.
Awards will be given to the top female and male runner, as well as top in each age category. There’s also an award “for the best zombie runner,” according to organizers. This race is an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event and benefits the Braselton Downtown Development Authority.
Soul Purpose Band to play
Braselton Town Green Oct. 16
The Soul Purpose Band will play a concert on the Braselton Town Green Saturday, Oct. 16, from 7-10 p.m.
Food trucks and concessions will be available.
Traditions of Braselton music festival, ‘Sheila Fest,’
set for Oct. 16
This year’s Sheila Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, on the event lawn at Traditions of Braselton.
Kids 15-and-under will be admitted for free, but for everyone else, tickets are $20 when pre-ordered online at SheilaFest.com or $30 at the gate.
Arbor Pointe announces Oct. 17
homecoming service and dinner
Arbor Pointe Church at West Jackson will host its first homecoming service and dinner on the grounds on Sunday, October 17, starting at 10:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be pastor Tyler Jackson.
Arbor Pointe is located at 115 Towne Center Pkwy., Suite 109, Hoschton.
For more information, visit the church website at https://www.arborpointe.org/ or Facebook page.
The church’s phone number is 770-272-6778.
Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival
scheduled for Oct. 22-24
The Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 at 126 Harrison St.
The festival will run from noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 24.
For more information, call 706-824-7204.
White Plains announces Oct. 24 singing
White Plains Baptist Church plans a fourth Sunday singing on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
The Inspirations will perform.
Attendees are welcome to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
White Plains is located at 3650 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson.
Halloween Golf Cart Parade
comes to Braselton LifePath
Braselton is celebrating Halloween this year with its first annual PathParade from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 30th.
Attendants are encouraged to decorate their golf carts and dress up. The parade will leave Ace Hardware at 10 a.m. and travel along the Braselton LifePath. The parade will end at the Primrose School of Braselton for a Trunk ‘n Treat party.
During Trunk ‘n Treat:
•10 prizes will be awarded for top decorated golf carts and costumes participating parked golf carts will give out candy to trick or treaters
•a decorated Braselton Trolley will be parked for photo ops
•Juke ‘n Jive Creamery’s ice cream truck will be selling desserts
•Primrose will have an activity for kids
•a festive fall display for photos will be set up in front of Primrose
local businesses will be in tents giving out candy
Several businesses will have Halloween festivities set up along the path throughout the day.
The event is sponsored by the Buy Local Braselton program and prizes are sponsored by the Braselton Community Improvement District (CID).
Library Friends to hold board meeting Nov. 4
The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting will be held on Thursday, November 4, at 5 p.m. in the community room of the Braselton-West Jackson Library.
If you have questions, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest scheduled for Nov. 7
Chateau Elan’s Vineyard Fest returns for its 24th year Saturday, Nov. 7.
According to organizers, this year’s ‘Bon Voyage’ theme will allow guests to sample over 100 different beer, wine, spirit and foods from all over the world, ranging from Georgia to the foot of the Alps. With ticket sales limited, Chateau Elan ’s annual Vineyard Fest has been a sell-out event for the past two decades.
Tickets and pricing will be all-inclusive, with details to be released in early August.
Hoschton Farmers
Market continues through December
Hoschton will host a farmers market on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, except for December, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hoschton depot. The market will run through Dec. 9.
Braselton Farmers Market continues fall schedule
The Braselton Farmers Market fall schedule will continue with market dates on Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 from 4-7 p.m.
The market is held at the Braselton Brothers store lower patio along Davis St.
