The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus will administer its last dose on Friday, July 30.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners, in coordination with staff at the University of North Georgia (UNG) and District 2 Public Health, opened the site at the Hugh Mills Physical Education Center earlier this year to increase the number of vaccination opportunities made available to the Hall County community.
“Hall County is truly grateful to the University of North Georgia and District 2 Public Health for their partnership on this project,” said Hall County EMA Director Casey Ramsey. “Through this joint effort, more than 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered.”
City of Gainesville officials also partnered on the initiative, offering reduced fares for public transit on their WeGo service (reducing its $3 fare to $1) to and from the new vaccination site.
Citizens who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the UNG site but whose second dose appointment falls after July 30 will need to go to the Department of Public Health, located at 1290 Athens Street in Gainesville, for their second-dose appointment. In addition, walk-in appointments for both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available at that facility.
“It has been a true honor to be a part of this joint effort to stop the spread of this virus,” Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Richard Higgins said. “We continue to offer our most sincere appreciation to the University of North Georgia and District 2 Public Health. Thank you for your partnership.”
Those interested in learning more about other locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine can use the vaccine locator at www.vaccines.gov.
