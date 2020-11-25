A community meeting is planned in Hall County to discuss the proposed changes to the Gaines Mill Road/Athens Hwy. intersection.
The meeting will be held with Hall County District 4 Commissioner Jeff Stowe on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Greater Timber Ridge Church, located at 2225 Timber Ridge Circle, Gainesville.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking to eliminate left turns coming from Gaines Mill Road onto Athens Hwy., though motorists could still turn left from Athens Hwy onto Gaines Mill Road. The intersection would be an RCUT (Reduced Conflict U-Turn) intersection design.
An RCUT design installs concrete barriers that eliminate left turns – in this case the left turns from Gaines Mill Road. Drivers coming from Gaines Mill who would ordinarily turn left onto Athens Hwy. would to turn right and make a U-turn.
If it’s raining, the event will be moved to the commission meeting room on the second floor of the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville.
For more information, call 770-297-5541 or email Joseph Boyd at JBoyd@HallCounty.org.
