Spout Springs Rd.

Completion of first phase of the Spout Springs Rd. widening project in South Hall is now expected in late January. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Completion of the first phase of a road-widening project on Spout Springs Rd. isn’t expected until late January now, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) official.

The project has widened Spout Springs Rd. — which connects Flowery Branch to Braselton in South Hall — to four lanes from I-985 to Union Circle to relieve congestion. But “finishing work” remains, according to District 1 DOT communications officer Elizabeth Johnson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.