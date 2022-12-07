Completion of the first phase of a road-widening project on Spout Springs Rd. isn’t expected until late January now, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) official.
The project has widened Spout Springs Rd. — which connects Flowery Branch to Braselton in South Hall — to four lanes from I-985 to Union Circle to relieve congestion. But “finishing work” remains, according to District 1 DOT communications officer Elizabeth Johnson.
“Finishing work is taking place and has been impacted by a couple of factors,” Johnson said in an email last week.
According to Johnson, a supply chain issue with storm drains, along with the relocation of power poles required for a utility issue, has stalled completion.
“(The) contractor is projecting to be complete some time late January 2023 due to material shortage for hood and grates which are back ordered,” Johnson said.
Johnson said once the materials are received and the utility issue is resolved, “weather permitting, the job will be completed,” she said.
This is the latest timetable adjustment for the project, which had most recently been slated for a December finish according to the Hall County government website.
Work on Phase I began back in November 2019.
As for Phase II, those improvements are planned along Spout Springs Rd. from Union Circle to south of Thompson Mill Rd. According to the Hall County government website, design for the second phase is scheduled for completion this month, while purchase of all rights-of-way is projected by December 2023. No construction timetable is listed.
