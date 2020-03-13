Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) will temporarily close his Washington, D.C., office on March 16.
Staff will work remotely.
Given the growing outbreak of coronavirus and the confirmation of cases on Capitol Hill, it is of the utmost importance to Congressman Hice that he and his staff remain healthy so that they may continue to serve Georgia’s 10th District residents, according to a news release.
“As I have previously shared, I regret that the coronavirus has necessitated the closing of the U.S. Capitol and the White House to the public,” said Congressman Hice. “If you had travel plans and tours scheduled through my office, my staff is available to share information and I encourage you to call my offices. We apologize for the inconvenience. Meanwhile, my district offices in Monroe and Milledgeville will remain open and continue to operate as normal. However, for our health and yours, I encourage constituents to contact our district staff by telephone and avoid visiting for in-person meetings unless absolutely necessary. Please continue to monitor my social media, website, or newsletter to stay updated on future developments.”
District office locations include:
•Milledgeville Office, 3015 Heritage Road, Suite 6, Milledgeville, 478-457-0007
•Monroe Office, 100 Court Street, Monroe, 770-207-1776
