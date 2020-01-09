Mansions Senior Living's 130-unit senior independent living community planned in Braselton will begin construction in the first quarter of 2020 after receiving zoning approval in 2019.
Located near the intersection of Thompson Mill Rd. and Hwy. 211 next to Chateau Elan, the community will include one and two-bedroom 55-and-older independent living apartments and cottages.
All-inclusive rent for the apartments will begin at $2,600 per month and will include a wide-range of amenities and services such as spacious apartments and cottage homes with full-size washers and dryers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, three chef-prepared meals daily, all utilities and internet, curated activities, scheduled housekeeping, wellness programs, transportation and more.
For more information on the new development, contact Amy Davis at 405-488-4121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.