Governor Brian P. Kemp recently announced his selection of 21 appointees to serve on various state boards and commissions.
Kathy Cooper was appointed as a consumer member of the Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers.
Cooper was elected to the Hall County Board of Commissioners in 2014. She is currently serving her second term.
Cooper and her husband, John, operate Cooper's Christmas Tree Farm and a cattle business in Chestnut Mountain. They are members of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church and have three children: Donnie, Tyler and Lindsey.
