Hall County Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who represents South Hall in District 1 on the Hall County Board of the Commissioners (BOC), will serve on the Avita Community Services Board.
Her nomination was approved at the BOC’s Jan. 26 meeting.
Avita Community Partners is not a state organization but a public organization formed by the 1993 Georgia State Legislature to serve those suffering with mental illness, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases in Northeast Georgia. The board of directors consists of one commission appointed resident from each of the 13 counties represented in the Northeast Georgia area.
Cooper will fill the unexpired term of Commissioner Greg Poole. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2026.
