Two Buford residents seek to open a corn maze and pumpkin patch attraction on just over 17 acres in the southern portion of Hall County on Lanier Islands Pkwy., but Hall County planners want more details about the applicant's plans.
The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy.
The proposal requires a conditional use approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC). The Hall County Planning Commission, however, on Monday (May 15) tabled its recommendation to the BOC to June 19 to allow the applicants, Keith Bell and Chad Bell, more time to submit additional information.
Planning commission member Johnny Varner called the proposal "too vague," while fellow commission member Chris Braswell agreed that more specifics were needed.
"If you're open to working with us, we're open to working with you to gather more details," Braswell said to Chad Bell at Monday's planning commission meeting.
The proposal calls for an agri-entertainment business featuring a three-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children's activities and a walk-through Christmas light tour. Other features would include a jumping pillow, a playground, a corn pit, a picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property.
Chad Bell told the planning commission the land has been in his family for a "couple hundred years."
"We're being surrounded by commercial development down there with warehouses," Bell said. "… So we would like to kind of propose an idea to have more of a park idea, having people come in and enjoy a little bit of agriculture space instead another warehouse or another development of townhomes."
Two residents spoke against the project, voicing concerns about traffic, operating hours, lighting and potential noise.
Hall County planning staff has recommended denial of the proposal, contending that the business is inconsistent with the future land use classification of Lake Area Residential character area in the county's comprehensive plan.
