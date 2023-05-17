Hall Co.

Two Buford residents seek to open a corn maze and pumpkin patch attraction on just over 17 acres in the southern portion of Hall County on Lanier Islands Pkwy., but Hall County planners want more details about the applicant's plans.

The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.