Hall Co.

Two Buford residents seek to open a corn maze and pumpkin patch attraction on just over 17 acres in the southern portion of Hall County on Lanier Islands Pkwy.

Keith Bell and Chad Bell will pitch their plan — referred to as “CB Family Farm and Corn Maze” on application documents — on Monday (May 15, 5:15 p.m.) to the Hall County Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Hall County’s commissioners for their June meeting. The proposal requires conditional use approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC).

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.