Two Buford residents seek to open a corn maze and pumpkin patch attraction on just over 17 acres in the southern portion of Hall County on Lanier Islands Pkwy.
Keith Bell and Chad Bell will pitch their plan — referred to as “CB Family Farm and Corn Maze” on application documents — on Monday (May 15, 5:15 p.m.) to the Hall County Planning Commission, which will make a recommendation to the Hall County’s commissioners for their June meeting. The proposal requires conditional use approval from the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC).
The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy.
Keith Bell and Chad Bell propose an agri-entertainment business featuring a three-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children’s activities and a walk-through Christmas light tour. Other features would include a jumping pillow, playground, corn pit, picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property.
The corn maze would be open from Thursdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in September and seven days a week with expanded hours from October to mid-November.
The Christmas lights walking tour would run from mid-November to the end of the year, operating from dusk until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Hall County planning staff recommended denial of the proposal, contending that the business is inconsistent with the future land use classification of Lake Area Residential character area in the county’s comprehensive plan.
