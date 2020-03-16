The Braselton News will offer its coronavirus stories free to the public.
The News recently transitioned to paid circulation for its print edition and implemented a paywall on its online stories.
That online paywall will be suspended on coronavirus stories for the next few weeks.
Given the seriousness and spread of COVID-19 and the potential impact it could have on our area, we want to offer a resource for reliable news and updates to community members — including those who can’t afford a subscription or do not want to subscribe.
Online stories can be found at BraseltonNewsTODAY.com.
If you have trouble viewing coronavirus stories on our website, email at alex@mainstreetnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.