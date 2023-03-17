A story in the March 15 issue of The Jackson Herald misstated a road intersection.
The proposed roundabout at Skelton Rd. to accommodate school traffic is at Hwy. 332, not Hwy. 124.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 4:03 pm
The project is one being pursued by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners which is working with the Georgia DOT to improve traffic flow in the area.
