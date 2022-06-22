The City of Hoschton will increase cemetery lot fees after the city council took an extra month to consider the matter.
The council voted Monday (June 20) to increase the fee to $3,895, up from $2,000.
The increase is less than originally proposed. Interim City Manager Shannon Sell had suggested an increase to $6,000 last month, but the council opted to table its decision.
In addition to the increase, the city will also reserve a section of three rows of the cemetery for city residents only, with possible exceptions made for former residents who want to be buried next to family members.
Sell pointed to the scarcity of remaining lots at the cemetery.
“If you’re familiar at all with the cemetery over there, business is good,” he said. “We’re running out of spaces.”
In a related matter, the city will also look to purchase a 72-niche columbarium to allow a place for the cemetery to hold cremains. Including a concrete slab on which to place the columbarium, the project will cost approximately $35,000 using money already available in the city’s cemetery fund.
SPLOST AGREEMENT APPROVED
The council voted to authorize O’Leary to sign an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County for the city’s portion of SPLOST 7 funds and also approved the dispersement of those funds. According to O'Leary, 15% will go to roads, streets, bridges and sidewalks; 25% to parks and recreation, 50% to public buildings and facilities and debt reduction; and 10% to water and sewer.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•tabled a request from George Flanigan to rezone 2.37 acres on Henry St. from R-4 (single-family urban residential district), conditional, to MFR (multiple family residential) district for fee-simple townhomes or multi-family dwellings. The council will hold a public hearing over the request on July 18.
•approved a request with conditions from Eddie Butler, applicant, Brett and Erica Peneguy and Elijah Butler, property owners, to rezone 1.3 acres on White St. from R-1 (single-family, low-density residential district) to O-R (office residential district) for office-residential use. One resident spoke against the rezoning.
•held a first reading for a zoning amendment request to permit food trucks in C-1 and MU zoning districts and to revise regulations for food trucks. The move grew out of a request to host a temporary beer garden on a vacant lot at the intersection of Hwy. 332 and Hwy. 53 and include food trucks.
•approved a revised preliminary plat for Phase 8A of Twin Lakes Planned Unit Development, located on Hwy. 53. The change adds a residential lot where a commercial lot was originally planned.
•heard from city planner Jerry Weitz that an annual update of both the capital improvement element and short-term work program of the city’s comprehensive plan will be presented to the council next month.
•approved the transfer city funds to different bank to take advantage of better interest rates.
•held a first reading of a water and sewer rate change to compensate for a recent increase from the Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority to purchase water.
•approved a road milage update, confirming 19.49 miles of city roadway, to submit to the Georgia Department of Transportation for road-paving assistance funding.
•approved a resolution allowing alcohol sales at the Hoschton Downtown Development Authority’s July 23 French festival.
•approved moving to a work order services system to keep track of city maintenance jobs. The program will cost $2,200 annually.
•discussed a number of potential projects, including constructing three picnic pavilions at city-owned land on Oak St., relocating the city’s playground park to city-owned land at West Jackson Park (instead of land owned on Mulberry St.) near the tennis courts and also building a public works building at West Jackson Park. It also discussed the possible expansion of the city parking lot at the historic depot and installing an in-ground detention system there.
•tabled action on updating the city’s north water tank logo to gather community input. The council will revisit the matter at its July 18 meeting.
•approved up to $26,000 to pave from the cul-de-sac of Nancy Industrial Rd. to the waste water treatment facility gate.
•approved the inclusion of $50 stormwater fees on resident’s tax bills.
•approved a $21,500 stormwater contract with EMI.
•met in closed session to discuss potential litigation and personnel but took no action.
