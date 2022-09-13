Nedza

Chris Nedza of from Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) discusses a potential tech ecosystem in Braselton for up-and-coming tech companies. 

 By Ben Munro ben@mainstreetnews.com

Could Braselton house an “ecosystem” for up-and-coming tech companies? It’s something the town will explore.

Chris Nedza, from Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) out of Georgia Tech, spoke to the Braselton Town Council Sept. 8 about potentially partnering with the town to create a technology ecosystem where companies are housed, assessed, advised and connected to investors by ATDC officials. The council then approved a resolution Sept. 12 to authorize town manager Jennifer Scott to engage in partnership discussions with ATDC.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.