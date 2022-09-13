Could Braselton house an “ecosystem” for up-and-coming tech companies? It’s something the town will explore.
Chris Nedza, from Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) out of Georgia Tech, spoke to the Braselton Town Council Sept. 8 about potentially partnering with the town to create a technology ecosystem where companies are housed, assessed, advised and connected to investors by ATDC officials. The council then approved a resolution Sept. 12 to authorize town manager Jennifer Scott to engage in partnership discussions with ATDC.
ATDC’s headquarters/ecosystem in Atlanta houses a network of 180 companies, and the organization has seven other sites across the state, including one in Athens. Braselton could join that list.
“We’ve got such an engine,” Nedza said. “It’s unbelievable.”
As ATDC’s Interim Lead Entrepreneur-in-Residence, Nedza — a Braselton resident — said he coaches these tech companies from the ground up. Additionally, ATDC offers companies benefits, such as short-term rent options.
Nedza said that ATDC has produced 14 “unicorns” or businesses now valued at $1 billion.
Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward said he's been in discussions with Nedza for seven to eight months about establishing a tech ecosystem or “incubator” in Braselton.
“We feel like we want to pursue the technology industry and create some diversity in jobs and diversity of community up here,” Ward said.
He pointed to successful ATDC technology ecosystems in two metro cities — Tech Alpharetta in Alpharetta and the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners — as possible templates for Braselton.
Nedza said he would “love to see a building or buildings” in Braselton where tech businesses would operate and grow. He said Braselton has the components needed — housing, access to investors, access to capital and access to purchase orders and access to advisors.
“We have all of that here,” Nedza said.
Partnerships for project-based learning with local high schools were also mentioned as a possibility, particularly with nearby Seckinger High School, which specializes in technology.
“Our start-ups need extra help and manpower … It’s a great application for students,” Nedza said.
Nedza said the “hard part is getting started.” An ecosystem in Braselton would begin with a series of educational meetings on how to plan and manage a company. He pointed to the town’s 1904 building as an ideal space for these initial events.
“Ideally, we’re advising them, and they start operating in Braselton, and we start getting investment,” Nedza said. “But this is where we would start, is educating the community.”
PLANNING BOARD MEMBER APPOINTED
Councilman Richard Harper appointed Lee Baker to the District 2 seat on the Braselton Planning and Zoning Commission. Baker will take the spot of Ron Patton.
The council, during its Sept. 12 voting meeting:
•approved a new alcohol license application from Daniel Robinson for Publix at 7334 Spout Springs Rd. for package sales of wine and malt beverages, including Sunday sales.
•approved a new alcohol license application from Yojana Echevarria for D’Villa’s Italian Pizzeria at 7378 Friendship Spring Blvd. for consumption sales of wine and malt beverages, including Sunday sales.
•approved a special event permit for Avery Fiveash of Children’s Healthcare of Altanta for an Oct. 26 golf tournament at Chateau Elan.
•approved a special event permit for Stephen Stone of The Brew Crew for the Oct. 21-23 Braselton Antique and Artisan Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.