Braselton leaders approved a bid package this week for the town’s civic center project.
The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved bids for several subcontractors, totaling $3.27 million, based on the recommendation of BM&K.
Mayor Bill Orr noted the town needs to be prudent in the coming months with its project spending. He noted the town is “doing fine right now,” but added there’s a lag before Braselton will feel the impact of revenue reductions due to the impact of the virus on that revenue.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•an alcohol license for Hitesh Patel for Hit’s Tap Room, 6323 Grand Hickory Dr., Suite 200D, for wine consumption including Sunday sales and malt beverage growlers.
•a bid from J & K Utilities, LLC, for $558,000 for road and drainage improvements on Harrison St.
•a concept plan for Fox Creek Conservation Subdivision. Council member Jim Joedecke was opposed. The project is planned on 83 acres off Ednaville Rd. near Hoyt Wood Rd. Developers plan 137 lots on the property.
