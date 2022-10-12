Plans can proceed for a downtown Braselton hotel following a zoning decision from the town council.
The council voted unanimously Monday (Oct. 10) to rezone 2.47 acres along Davis St. from a residential zoning (Residential-1/Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District) to a commercial zoning (General Commercial/Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District) at the request of Architectural Collaborative.
Architectural Collaborative plans to build an approximate 30-room boutique hotel adjacent to Braselton Brewing Company. Josh Koons, speaking on behalf of Architectural Collaborative, said the hotel is a mixed-used development that would serve as a transitional space between the town's residential areas and Braselton’s Civc Center, town green and parking deck.
“What could we do to maybe sort of work with residential but also incorporate commercial?" Koons said of the idea behind the project. "And as we started to look at what downtown Braselton didn’t have, that ultimately led us to the idea of a hotel."
The proposal includes a multi-use trail behind the structure, below-street-level parking (with some street-level parking) and a bottom-floor restaurant that opens at the rear of the building to a patio and the multi-use trail. The trail will connect residential areas on Davis St. to downtown and serve as a “second front door” to the hotel.
The council’s approval of the zoning came with four variances, including a stipulation that future use of the property be limited to a hotel (or those uses listed in the Tier 2 Downtown Overlay District). Another condition stipulates that a building permit must be issued within 48 months to guard against another developer using the zoning for a different hotel project should this project not proceed. Council person Becky Richardson added a condition that caps hotel rooms at 35 and parking spaces at 49.
No one spoke against the project during an Oct. 6 public hearing over the rezoning. The hotel gained the endorsement of the Braselton Downtown Development Authority (DDA), which wrote a letter of support to the council for the project.
A Braselton downtown hotel in this location has been in public discussion since December of 2021 when it was first mentioned by the DDA.
POLICE CALLS RISING
The council heard during its Thursday (Oct. 6) work session that the police department took 95,000 calls for service in 2021 and is on pace to field over 100,000 calls for service in 2022. Comparatively, the department answered between 13,000 to 6,000 calls annually between 2011-2018.
Police Chief Terry Esco, who has served in his role since 1990, noted that the town had less than 300 residents when he started, compared to approximately 14,000 now.
“That’s what we’re dealing with now — the traffic, the growth,” he said. “You have to deal with it as it comes.”
Major Michael Steffman said the increase in businesses in town — there are now 802 — has also driven up the call volume.
HIGH WATER USAGE
During a work-session overview of Braselton’s water system in 2022, it was noted that the town experienced an unusually-high usage period during a dry spell in the summer. Town customers reportedly used an average of 251 gallons per day per unit in June, compared to an average of 140 per day in February.
That increase necessitated a water purchase from Gwinnett County, in addition to regular purchases from Jackson County, to meet demand.
As for wastewater, the town projects a daily average consumption of 1.5 million gallons system wide for 2022 compared to just over one million gallons per day in 2020.
“That’s a near 50% increase in two years that’s placing a burden on our wastewater system,” Mayor Kurt Ward said.
Ward noted the town looks to expand the system as it projects to hit its capacity of 2.5 million gallons per day by 2035. The town is looking to expand to 3.5 million gallon-per-day target to serve the town through 2050.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a new alcoholic beverage license application from Steven Miller of Matthews Co. Salon for wine and malt beverage consumption on the premises with no Sunday sales.
•approved a special event license for Lauren Staples for the Nov. 13 Chateau Elan Vineyard Fest.
•approved a required update to the town's short-term work program and capital-improvement element. The document will be sent to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission for review.
•tabled selection of an updated voting map to present for public hearings. The town must have a final map in place by January to advertise its next election.
•met in closed session to discuss personnel but did not take any action in open session.
